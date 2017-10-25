Bank of Israel to issue new bills next month

The Bank of Israel has announced that the new NIS 20 and NIS 100 banknotes - the two remaining denominations series C of the New Israel Shekel (NIS) - are expected to enter circulation at the end of November 2017.

Within the framework of the preparations for issuing the new banknotes, automated-machine operators are required to complete the calibration of vending machines and banknote counting machines, through software which identifies new banknotes.

The portraits on the new bills will be poetess Rachel for the NIS 20 bill and Leah Goldberg for the NIS 100 bill.

The Bank of Israel currency department has called on operators of automated machines and of banknote counting machines, who have not finished calibrating the machines they operate, to contact the suppliers of the machines very soon in order to calibrate the ones in their possession, so that the automated machines will be ready to identify and accept the new banknotes as soon as they are distributed. The Bank of Israel currency department has said that it will publish additional information regarding the new NIS 20 and NIS 100 bills, and the security features they incorporate, shortly.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 25, 2017

