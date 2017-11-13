Mon: Banks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 1,418.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11% to 1,297.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 376.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 340.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.397% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.543/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.531% at 4.129/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.39% amd Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.55%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.53%.

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.26%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.49% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.94%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017