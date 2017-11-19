Beauty and lifestyle services co Missbeez raises $4m

Israeli beauty and lifestyle services company Missbeez has completed a $4 million financing round led by Ourcrowd, 500 Startups, iAngels, Global Target Ventures, and notable angel Gigi Levi.

Missbeez is a mobile platform providing a variety of lifestyle and beauty services to busy entrepreneurs, offering direct consumer services by a mobile beauty therapist, at home or the office, 24/7. The platform offers a solution to entrepreneurs that aim to become more successful at effectively managing their personal lives. By implementing a set of time-saving algorithms that manage the platform’s bookings and user database, Missbeez has created an organized and empowering space that meets beauty and lifestyle needs.

The $4 million investment will contribute to the platform’s technological growth, developing its algorithms that enhance the Missbeez experience by personalizing the user experience for frequent customers, and tracking the availability of requested mobile beauty therapists and their services. The funds will also contribute to the platform’s mobile beauty therapists; Missbeez provides their treatment providers with professional training, financial aid, and professional support, as they help them grow their businesses and increase their income.

Founded by CEO Maya Gura and CTO Gil Bouhnick in 2015, the company has offices in Kibbutz Shefayim north of Tel Aviv and London. Missbeez has grown to 60,000 users globally with the retention rate of the database is increasing monthly. The platform provides more than 500 self-employed women the opportunity to work and build their own brand in a given trade while providing for their families, building a strong community of entrepreneurial women who support one another professionally.

Gura said, “As a female entrepreneur, I am proud of how far Missbeez has come and how dedicated the entrepreneurial community within the platform has grown. Moving forward, we plan to continue offering not just a service, but a solution to the modern woman’s busy schedule, with partners and investors that believe in our vision as a network for empowerment and success.”

Gura is a serial entrepreneur who has facilitated multi-million global sales operations at PicScout, an image recognition technology company. She was a cofounder of The Gifts Project, a social group gifting platform, that was acquired by eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2011 and was chosen as Geek Awards’ 2016 female CEO of the Year. Bouhnick has over 15 years of experience in mobile platforms as the former VP Mobility at Clicksoftware, and headed a group of product and development.

