Beersheva footbridge wins int'l award

Beersheva's High-Tech Park Bridge was the winner in the long span category of the triannual Footbridge Awards announced last month at the Footbridge 2017 conference in Berlin. The 75-meter bridge, in the shape of a double helix, is also known as the DNA or spectacles bridge because of its design.

The footbridge links Beersheva University railway station in the north of the city with the Gav Yam High Tech Park, which is adjacent to Ben Gurion University of the Negev. Costing NIS 25 million, the bridge has been in use since January 2016, and saves a long walk or taxi ride between the station and high-tech park and university.

"A thorough, rigorous and well-resolved design and an imaginative concept for a long span crossing. It fits well within the railway environment - the footbridge has a clear structural scheme with rhythm, and creates a space where pedestrians feel protected when crossing the train platforms," the judges wrote in their decision.

The Footbridge Awards are presented once every three years and recognize the best in design, renovation and lighting of bridges for pedestrians/cyclists/equestrians that have been completed in the previous three years. The competition is sponsored by Bridge Design & Engineering magazine.

Commissioned by Beersheva municipality, the bridge was designed by Bar Orian Architects. Structural engineers were Rokach Ashkenazi Engineers and the main contractor was Shura Ltd.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017