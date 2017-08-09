Beit Shemesh highway opens

An upgraded 10 kilometer section of Road 38 connecting Beit Shemesh to the Tel Aviv - Jerusalem highway (Road 1) has opened, the Ministry of Transport has announced. The road includes two lanes in each direction and the speed limit has been raised to 90 kilometers per hour.

The NIS 800 million project was carried out by the Netivei Israel National Transport Infrastructure Co. Ltd.. The road upgrade includes interchanges at the Shimshon junction, Mesillat Zion and Har Tov, two railways bridges, ten pedestrian bridges and an ecological bridge near Mesillat Zion to allow wildlife to cross the highway, and improvements to 15 junctions. Lighting has been added to the entire length of the new highway. Along parts of the road there are pedestrian sidewalks and cycle tracks.

Completion of the project follows the opening of the new six lane highway linking Shaar Hagai, the point where Road 38 meets Road 1, with Jerusalem. Traveling between Beit Shemesh and Tel Aviv will remain difficult with severe congestion on Road 1, especially during rush hours, on the section between Shaar Hagai and the Anava Interchange.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 9, 2017

