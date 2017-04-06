search
Beit Shemesh to double in size

Beit Shemesh
6 Apr, 2017 15:44
With the approval of a masterplan to build 17,000 new homes, Beit Shemesh will have more than 200,000 residents.

Earlier this week, the government signed an umbrella agreement approving a masterplan for 17,000 new homes in Beit Shemesh. When the plan is completed in the years to come, Beit Shemesh will more than double in size from 104,000 residents today and become one of only seven cities in Israel with more than 200,000 residents.

Thousands of the new apartments will be marketed by the Ministry of Construction and Housing as part of its Mechir Lemishtaken, fixed buyers price program.

The umbrella agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, Housing Minister Yoav Galant and Beit Shemesh Mayor Moshe Abutbul.

Netanyahu said, "There are haredim</>, secular, orthodox, Ashkenazim, Sephardim and new immigrants here. I'm aware of the problems but if we roll up our sleeves we can solve them. This country and this city are ours and there is room for all of us. We plans building a wonderful future."

Galant said, "This is a city that tests joint living for the general population and haredim. The hope is that this model will be successful and an example of coexistence."

Abutbul said that the city is preparing the infrastructure to become a smart city with government grants of NIS 1 billion for various projects.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

