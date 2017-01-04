Ben Gurion Airport Terminal 1 to close for 4 months

Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport, from where most low-cost flights leave, will be closed from January 8 until May 13 this year. Construction work on the terminal will take place and duty-free stores will be built during the shut-down. International flights leaving from Terminal 1 will leave from Terminal 3 during this period, which means that the entire passenger process will take place at Terminal 3.

Starting in July 2017, after the work is completed, Terminal 1 will be used for the entire outgoing passenger process in low-cost flights, including luggage checks using an automatic checking machine. The Terminal 1 area for checking hand luggage will be expanded. Biometric passport control stands will be added, nine more exit gates to planes will be opened, and commercial activity will be expanded.

Duty-free stores will be opened for tobacco, alcohol, perfume and cosmetics, electronics, sporting goods, fashion, etc., with facilities for storing purchases for those traveling overseas. Airlines using Terminal 1 include easyJet, which offers flights to the UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, and Germany; Wizzair, which flies to Hungary, Romania, Poland, Latvia, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic; Norwegian Air (Denmark and Sweden); and Israeli airlines Arkia Airlines Ltd. (Greece and Cyprus) and Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. (Greece, Georgia, and Ukraine).

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017