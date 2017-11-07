Ben Gurion passenger traffic up 16% in 2017

Passenger traffic at Ben Gurion Airport exceeded two million in October, 18% more than in October 2017. The Sukkot holiday, during which many Israelis travel overseas, fell in October. Passenger traffic at Ben Gurion Airport totaled 17.4 million in January-October, 16% more than in the corresponding period last year.

The 517,000 passengers flown by El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) was 16% more than last year. Turkish Airlines, the leading foreign airline in Israel, carried 110,000 passengers, 20% more than last year, and Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. was in third place with 90,500 passengers, followed by Aeroflot and Arkia Airlines Ltd..

Aeroflot and Turkish Air fly passengers mainly to other destinations, with stopovers at their home airports. The leading destination of Israeli passengers in October, from which many continued to other destinations, was therefore Turkey, followed by Greece, the US (20% more than in October 2016), Russia, and Germany. Passenger traffic to France rose 27%.

