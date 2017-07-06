Ben-Moshe, Leviev quit race for Africa-Israel

Moti Ben-Moshe and Lev Leviev have decided not to continue with their bid to buy Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL), Ben-Moshe's spokesperson said yesterday evening. The decision by the pair comes after the company's bondholders expressed unease at the collaboration between Ben-Moshe and Leviev, who is the current controlling shareholder in the company. Ben-Moshe made clear that he would not ask Leviev to dissolve their partnership.

The Saidoff brothers' bid now remains the sole offer for the company.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017