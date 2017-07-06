search
Front > News

Ben-Moshe, Leviev quit race for Africa-Israel

Leviev, Ben-Moshe Photo: Tamar Matsafi
6 Jul, 2017 9:53
שלח תגובה במיילOmri Cohen

The withdrawal by the pair follows expressions of opposition to Lev Leviev by Africa-Israel's bondholders.

Moti Ben-Moshe and Lev Leviev have decided not to continue with their bid to buy Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL), Ben-Moshe's spokesperson said yesterday evening. The decision by the pair comes after the company's bondholders expressed unease at the collaboration between Ben-Moshe and Leviev, who is the current controlling shareholder in the company. Ben-Moshe made clear that he would not ask Leviev to dissolve their partnership.

The Saidoff brothers' bid now remains the sole offer for the company.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Leviev, Ben-Moshe Photo: Tamar Matsafi
Leviev, Ben-Moshe Photo: Tamar Matsafi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017