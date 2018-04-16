Bezeq International and Yes launching triple package

Bezeq International and Yes are planning to launch a triple package that includes Yes's STINGTV Internet television service. Bezeq is aiming the launch after Independence Day, but the parties are avoiding an official announcement until they get a go-ahead from the Ministry of Communications, after which they can launch the package they planned.

Sources inform "Globes" that the package will be marketed as a separable package in which each element - Internet, telephony, and television - can be purchased at full price. The reason for this option is the restrictions imposed by the Antitrust Authority as a condition for approval of the merger between Bezeq and Yes.

Together with this triple package, the two companies are working on generating synergy in their business in order to cut costs. Activities are not being merged at this stage; they are attempting to cooperate with each other wherever possible. Consultant firm Deloitte has been hired to help in this matter.

Many in the Bezeq group believe that cooperation between Bezeq International and Yes offers the best chance for promoting STINGTV, which will be difficult to market. Bezeq International is the only part of the Bezeq group capable to pushing this product.

The Ministry of Communications was unwilling to allow Bezeq to market STINGTV, and Bezeq International was therefore selected to promote the product. STINGTV is a complementary product for Bezeq International putting that company into a new category in which it has not previously been active. In recent months, the company has therefor been working assiduously to shape and build the product to the best of its ability.

