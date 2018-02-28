Bezeq appoints Kobi Paz interim CEO

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) has appointed Kobi paz, 54, as interim-CEO. He will stand in for Bezeq CEO Stella Handler until matters regarding the criminal investigation against her and the identity of the company's new owners become clear.

Handler was placed under house arrest yesterday for one week and is barred from entering the company's offices for 30 days.

Paz has served as Bezeq's VP business division for the past 11 years and is the company's longest serving VP. He has previously served as DoubleU CEO, a Clal Industries company and Alcatel Israel chairman and CEO.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018