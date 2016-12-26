Bezeq board approves Yes merger "subject to approval"

Despite statements from the Ministry of Finance and the State Comptroller, and the outcry from members of Knesset, the board of directors of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) has met and unanimously approved the merger of the company with satellite broadcaster Yes.

If anyone is looking for a case study of how a company declared a monopoly in the State of Israel permits itself to thumb its nose at the regulator, they should take the case of Bezeq.

The Bezeq board decided on the merger with Yes yesterday, subject to regulatory approval. Bezeq thus continues to try to make out that the merger has taken place before the end of 2016, even though it has received no permit for it.

