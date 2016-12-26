search
Bezeq board approves Yes merger "subject to approval"

Stella Handler picture: Yehiel Yanai
26 Dec, 2016 10:16
Bezeq continues to be a case study of a monopoly acting in contempt of the regulator.

Despite statements from the Ministry of Finance and the State Comptroller, and the outcry from members of Knesset, the board of directors of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) has met and unanimously approved the merger of the company with satellite broadcaster Yes.

If anyone is looking for a case study of how a company declared a monopoly in the State of Israel permits itself to thumb its nose at the regulator, they should take the case of Bezeq.

The Bezeq board decided on the merger with Yes yesterday, subject to regulatory approval. Bezeq thus continues to try to make out that the merger has taken place before the end of 2016, even though it has received no permit for it.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 26, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

