Bezeq fined NIS 11.3m for impeding competition

The Ministry of Communications will fine Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) NIS 11,343,800, Bezeq notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) today.

As Bezeq stated in its announcement, the company was fined for refusing to sell telephony lines to competing communications companies (wholesale telephony services), which it was to have begun providing in May 2015 under a decision by the Minister of Communications in late 2014.

The Ministry of Communications found that Bezeq had violated the regulations by failing to provide these wholesale telephony services, and therefore notified the company of the fine it planned to impose on it. Bezeq now has 30 days in which to plead its case against the fine and appeal the decision.

Published by Globes [online] on October 22, 2017

