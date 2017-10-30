Bezeq selling land valued at NIS 460m

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) recently contacted a number leading real estate companies and asked them for bids for land it owned at Mesubim Junction near Tel Aviv, sources inform "Globes." The land in question, the Sakiya site, is zoned for construction of 350,000 square meters of offices and parking spaces. The fair value of the rights in the land was estimated at NIS 460 million last year. The sale is expected to generate a capital gain in the hundreds of millions of shekels for Bezeq.

As far as is known, the companies contacted included Bayside Land Corp. Ltd.(Gav Yam) (TASE: BYSD1), Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG), and Tidhar Group. The date for selecting Bezeq's preferred alternative is slated for late this year. Bezeq wants a sale and lease back deal for 35,000-50,000 square meters of the area to be built in the project, and plans to move its offices there from the Azrieli towers in Tel Aviv.

Bezeq currently rents 17 floors in the Triangle Tower in the Azrieli center, amounting to 22,400 square meters (half the space in the tower). Bezeq and Azrieli signed the lease in 1999, and Bezeq has since exercised extension options, with the current lease period due to expire at the end of 2020. Being a long-standing anchor tenant in the tower, Bezeq currently pays significantly less than the market price for the space.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 30, 2017

