Big commissions development of delivery drones

Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) is following Amazon's footsteps in the use of drones for package deliveries. In an event at the Big Fashion site in Ashdod, a number of groups competed in a tender for the development of a drone for delivering packages. The winner was the Terrascan company, which will develop the drones for Big+, Big Shopping Centers' ecommerce arm.

Terrascan won a NIS 100,000 prize by demonstrating its ability to fly a drone automatically by remote control and leave a package at the destination point with a high degree of accuracy through the use of GPS RTK technology, which provides accuracy within a few centimeters.

Terrascan produces the drone in Israel for mapping and measuring purposes, and converted it for the tender. The drone has six engines and a two-meter diameter, and can carry an eight-kilogram payload.

The date for the start of drone deliveries is unknown. It appears that nothing more than a declaration of intentions by Big+ in ecommerce and support for retail startups and technologies is involved.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 19, 2017

