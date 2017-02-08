Big data healthcare co Intensix raises $8.3m

Israeli big data healthcare company Intensix has completed an $8.3 million Series A financing round. The investment was led by Pitango Venture Capital with the participation of German firm Rhon-Klinikum, which also recently invested in Israeli startup Inovytec.

The funds will be used to boost the company's sales and marketing operations in North America and to expand and accelerate the development of its predictive analytics platform. Intensix also announced today that as part of the financing Ittai Harel, Managing General Partner at Pitango, will join the company's Board of Directors.

Based in Netanya, Intensix was founded by CEO Gal Salomon who founded and sold Discretix to UK company ARM for $75 million in 2015. Intensix has developed a real-time predictive analytics platform for early detection of patient deterioration in the ICU and high acuity departments of hospitals.

Intensix's platform applies machine learning to provide accurate predictive clinical analytics that ICU and high-acuity staff and management can use to avoid deteriorations, save lives as well as secure operational and financial benefits. Studies to date show that the Intensix solution has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes and reduce the average length of hospital stay, thereby lowering hospital treatment costs and increasing the possibility of new revenue sources.

Salomon said, "Predictive modelling coupled with machine learning, represents a paradigm shift in the delivery of high-acuity healthcare. Following several successful studies, we are pleased to have secured backing by high quality investors. This support will enable the company to expand and advance the capabilities of our platform and accelerate deployment in the US and EU."

Harel said, "The explosion of patient data, via electronic health records, sensors, and medical devices, provides physicians with an untapped wealth of new information. Machine learning and predictive analytics have the power to harness this data, offering great value to the healthcare industry, particularly in the area of critical care. In successive studies, Intensix has consistently demonstrated its ability to predict life-threatening deterioration and we are pleased to back them as they work to substantially improve patient outcomes"

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017