Ban on filming soldiers bill passes preliminary Knesset reading

The government coalition backed bill to criminalize the filming of IDF soldiers proposed by MK Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beitenu) has passed its preliminary Knesset reading by a vote of 45-42. According to Ilatov, the proposed legislation will put an end to "the unacceptable practice of disturbing IDF soldiers while they are fulfilling their duty and attempts to disgrace them in the media." Ilatov added, It is our duty as public representatives to provide IDF soldiers with maximum protection before hostile entities, especially in areas where they are left exposed and without the ability to defend themselves."

The government approved the bill on conditions that changes are made before it is brought for its first reading. These changes include coordinating the bill with the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Defense and especially to cut the draconian punishments stipulated by Ilatov - five years imprisonment for breaking the law and 10 years if it is proven that the intention was to "harm state security."

Speaking on behalf of the government coalition Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi said, "The bill is formulated so that it might infringe on freedom of expression. On everything regarding closed military zones or disturbing the military operations of IDF soldiers, there are powers to work against filming and so the formulation is problematic. There are various offences regarding whoever photographs activities that harm state security. And it is doubtful whether the proposed punishments are proportional."

Speaking for the opposition Zionist Union MK Eyal Ben Reuven, who was an officer and soldier for 35 years said, "This law harms democracy and tries to conceal military activities from the public eye and it is a law that reflects weakness towards Israeli society and gives ammunition to international organizations trying to drag Israel into the International Court in the Hague. The bill goes against the IDF spirit and its very publication already provides material to BDS, which we are trying to cope with."

