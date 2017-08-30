Blavatnik to give evidence in Netanyahu investigation

Israel Police investigators have flown to the UK and will today question billionaire Len Blavatnik as part of their investigation of Case 2000 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are suspicions that Netanyahu tried to mediate between Blavatnik, who is a friend, and the publisher Noni Mozes regarding the sale of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper to Blavatnik.

Blavatnik, who lives in both England and Russia, is one of the owners of Channel 10 and the Sports Channel. When questioned about the conversations he had with Mozes, Netanyahu insisted that they were devoid of significant content. The police are attempting to find out whether Netanyahu was promoting the sale of the newspaper.

The central question for Blavatnik will be whether he spoke to Netanyahu about buying Yediot Ahronot and whether the prime minister urged him to buy the newspaper.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017