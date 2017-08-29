BoI keeping interest rate unchanged until inflation rises

The Bank of IsraelMonetary Committee, headed by Governor Dr. Karnit Flug, has kept the interest rate for September and October unchanged at 0.1%. The interest rate has been unchanged since it was cut to a historic low of 0.1% in March 2015.

In citing the reasons for keeping the interest rate unchanged the Bank of Israel stressed that, "The Monetary Committee intends to maintain the accommodative policy as long as necessary in order to entrench the inflation environment within the target range."

Over the past 12 months the Consumer Price Index has fallen by 0.7% well below the government target of 1%-3% annually. The Bank of Israel said that, "The inflation environment remains markedly lower than the target, but it does not reflect a decrease in demand. In the past two months, there was a sharp decline in inflation, but inflation expectations for the various ranges did not change markedly. The increase in wages in the economy and the change in the trend of the exchange rate, to the extent that it persists, will support inflation, while the effect of additional initiated price reductions and the moderation of inflation worldwide act to reduce the inflation rate."

On growth the Bank of Israel continued, "The rate of growth in the first half of 2017 (net of the impact of vehicle imports) is somewhat moderate compared with the accelerated growth in 2016, against the background of the labor market being at full employment. Exports are growing at a solid pace as a result of the rapid expansion of services exports, while growth of goods exports remains slow."

On the shekel, the Bank of Israel added, "In recent months, the shekel appreciation has halted: Since the last monetary policy discussion there was a depreciation of 3.2% in terms of the nominal effective exchange rate; the shekel weakened primarily against the euro and to a moderate extent against the dollar. Over the past 12 months, the appreciation in terms of the effective exchange rate was 4.1%.

On home prices the Bank of Israel concluded, "From the beginning of the year, home prices have risen by a moderate rate and most indicators point to stabilization of activity in the housing market."

