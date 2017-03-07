search
BoI purchased $1.4b in foreign currency in Feb

Karnit Flug
7 Mar, 2017 16:45
The Bank of Israel's foreign currency reserves reached a record $102 billion last month but the shekel still gained 3% against the dollar and euro.

The Bank of Israel bought a total of $1.365 billion in foreign currency in February, including $250 million in planned purchases for offsetting the effect of gas production in Israel on the exchange rate. The Bank of Israel today published its monthly update on foreign currency balances. The remaining purchases were not planned in advance. Despite the Bank of Israel's intervention in the foreign currency market, the shekel appreciated 2-3% in February against the dollar and the euro. Private transfers of foreign currency into Israel totaled $207 million.

The Bank of Israel reported that the foreign currency balances under its management reached $102.028 billion at the end of February. The increase in the Bank of Israel's foreign currency balances in February was less than $420 million, because the $1.1 billion in foreign currency transferred overseas by the government offset some of the increase in the balances.

