Boeing teams with Israeli co Assembrix on secure 3D printing

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Israeli company Assembrix Ltd today signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) allowing Boeing to use Assembrix software to manage and protect intellectual property shared with vendors during design and manufacturing.

Boeing Israel president David Ivry said, “This agreement expands Boeing’s ties to Israeli industry while helping companies like Assembrix expand their business. Boeing seeks suppliers globally who meet stringent quality, schedule, cost and intellectual capital, and Assembrix does all of that.”

Assembrix’s software will enable Boeing to transmit additive manufacturing design information using secure distribution methods to protect data from being intercepted, corrupted or decrypted throughout the distribution and manufacturing processes.

Boeing is using additive manufacturing to transform its production system and support the company’s growth. The company currently has additive manufacturing capabilities at 20 sites worldwide and partners with suppliers across the globe to deliver 3D-printed parts across its commercial, space and defense platforms.

Assembrix CEO Lior Polak said, “We are pleased to partner with Boeing and value its confidence in us and in our capabilities. This collaboration supports our vision to develop and implement innovative solutions that connect the world and take the additive manufacturing digital thread one step forward.”

Assembrix has developed a cloud-based platform that virtualizes industrial 3D printing, enabling simpler, secured and more efficient processes. It oversees the entire additive manufacturing thread from the initial part model to the verified physical part and beyond. The platform enables allocation and monitoring of industrial 3D printers for multiple in-house users or external clients, leading to a fully-automated and self-controlled process, higher printer utilization and higher ROI.

