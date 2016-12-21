search
Second bomb explodes near Meir Shamir

Meir Shamir
21 Dec, 2016 15:28
When a bomb exploded under Shamir's car two weeks ago, he said it must have been a mistake.

An explosion was reported last night near the home of Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd. (TASE:MISH) controlling shareowner Meir Shamir, former owner of Hapoel Petah Tikva football team, in the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Zahala. No casualties or damage have been reported.

Police forces were called to the area and launched an investigation. Suspicions are that a battery-operated package found at the scene was the source of the explosion.

Less than two weeks ago, a bomb exploded under Shamir's car in a parking lot in the Tel Aviv neighborhood Ramat Hachayal. No one was wounded and no damage was sustained. Shamir claimed then that "it is must has been a mistake."

Police investigators from the special team established following the explosion scanned the business complex and collected security camera footage, trying to discover the person who had laid the bomb. The police completed the initial questioning of Shamir, who is considered one of the pillars of the Israeli economy. He told the investigators that he has no dispute with anyone, and does not know who is responsible for the bomb.

He is involved in a land dispute in Petah Tikva regarding a plot at the city's former municipal stadium, commonly known as HaUrva Stadium, and the surrounding training complex. In 2006, he acquired a 20% stake in Tnuva, which was sold to Bright Food in March 2015.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 21, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

