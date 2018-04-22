Booking.com Israel development center moves to Azrieli Sarona

Online tourist giant Booking.com is expanding its Tel Aviv development center. Consequently it is moving from its current offices in the Mindspace shared workspace on Ahad Ha'am Street, which it only set up six months ago, to the Azrieli Sarona tower. From July, Booking.com is leasing 500 square meters, or half of the 57th floor in Teddy Sagi's LABS shared workspace.

LABS Israel offers offices of all sizes for startups through to large corporations. In addition, LABS offers open-space workstations, meeting rooms equipped with the most advanced technology, lounges, kitchens with accessories and little luxuries and exclusive conference halls in which tenants and outside leasers can hold business seminars and company events. Members of the workspace also enjoy a well-equipped fitness room, a studio with pilates, yoga and HiT lessons, a screening room and other shared activity areas at their service. Prices begin from NIS 2,200 per month for a separate office and NIS 1,800 per month in an open workspace.

The workspace in Tel Aviv is part of the international chain of co-workspaces set up by the Teddy Sagi Group over the past year. The chain is growing rapidly and already includes several co-workspaces in the most attractive locations in London including the popular Camden Market and Holborn. LABS is also planning to open another workspace in Tel Aviv's Ha'arba'a Street at the end of 2018.

Booking.com's website and app are available in 43 languages and offer accommodations in over 130,000 destinations in 227 countries.

