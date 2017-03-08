search
British Airways adds 5 weekly flights on TA-London route

British Airways Photo: PR
8 Mar, 2017 13:10
The UK carrier is increasing its number of weekly flights from 14 to 19.

British Airways is adding five weekly flights on its Tel Aviv-London route. From March 27 until October 28 this year, British Airways will operate 19 weekly flights, seven of them using the new Dreamliner planes.

British Airways Israel manager Yael Katan said, "We are excited to announce the new flight timetable offering even more convenient connections than in the past. British Airways is also offering connection flights from London to more than 30 destinations in the US and Canada and 200 different destinations around the world. Despite the short duration of flights from Tel Aviv to London, all the flights on this route will be on a long-range format. As a result, British Airways is offering its customers a flight experience at the very highest level. For example, the business class seats can be opened into completely flat beds, and all classes of flights are equipped with personal entertainment and listening systems among the most advanced in the world." Katan added that the company was continuing to add to its flight destinations, with flights from London to two attractive US tourist destinations, Oakland and New Orleans, being added for the first time.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

