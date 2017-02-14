search
Ra'anana, Yavne buyers price tenders completed

Construction in Ra'anana
14 Feb, 2017 18:22
The tenders include 1,443 housing units in Yavne and 82 housing units in Ra'anana.

Two buyer fixed price tenders have been successfully closed, with a total of 1,525 housing units in Yavne and Ra'anana.

According to the results of the Yavne tender, an 85-sq.m. apartment will be marketed to eligible parties for NIS 953,000, a 100-sq.m. apartment for NIS 1.1 million, and a 120-sq.m. apartment for NIS 1.3 million. The prices include VAT, balconies, parking, and storage space. The tender in Yavne is for the Neot Shamir neighborhood in the western part of the city on lots zoned for construction of 1,443 housing units. Ramir Shviro, Dor Al. S. Engineering Construction and Investments, and Gindi Gardens were the winners in the tender.

The second tender was in the Neot Sadeh neighborhood in northern Ra'anana. The tender was for a single lot zoned for construction of 82 housing units. Electra Investments won the tender. According to the results, a 85-sq.m. apartment will be marketed to eligible parties for NIS 1.35 million, a 100-sq.m. apartment for NIS 1.56 million, and a 120-sq.m. apartment for NIS 1.85 million. These prices also include VAT, balconies, parking, and storage space.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

