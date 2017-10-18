CEVA teams with LG on smart 3D cameras

Israeli chipmaker CEVA Inc. (Nasdaq:CEVA) yesterday announced a partnership with Korean electronics giant LG to deliver a high-performance, low-cost smart 3D camera solution for consumer electronics and robotic applications.

The 3D camera module incorporates a Rockchip RK1608 coprocessor with multiple CEVA-XM4 imaging and vision DSPs, which provide the processing power to perform a wide variety of 3D sensing applications. These include biometric face authentication, 3D reconstruction, gesture/posture tracking, obstacle detection, AR and VR. Computer vision experts from CEVA, Rockchip and LG worked closely together to optimize LG's proprietary algorithms for the CEVA-XM4 using CEVA's tool kit and optimized algorithm libraries ensuring optimal performance under stringent power constraints.

LG Electronics principal engineer Shin Yun-sup said, "There is a clear demand for cost-efficient 3D camera sensor modules to enable an enriched user experience for smartphones, AR and VR devices and to provide a robust localization and mapping (SLAM) solution for robots and autonomous cars. Through our collaboration with CEVA, we are addressing this demand with a fully-featured compact 3D module, offering exceptional performance thanks to our in-house algorithms and the CEVA-XM4 imaging and vision DSP."

CEVA VP and general manager Vision Business Unit ilan Yona said, "We're delighted to announce our collaboration with LG for the 3D camera module market. Our CEVA-XM family of imaging and vision DSPs and software development environment allows companies like LG to deploy their in-house developed computer vision and deep learning technologies quickly and efficiently."

LG will be presenting and demonstrating their smart 3D module at the CEVA Technology Symposium Series in China and Taiwan between October 23 and October 27.

