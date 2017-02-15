CPI down 0.2% in January as home prices also fall

For the first time in years, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics has reported a fall in apartment prices. The Home Prices Index which was published this evening showed that home prices in November and December were 1.2% lower than in the preceding two months.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also published the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January. The CPI fell 0.2% and has risen just 0.1% over the past 12 months. In January clothing prices fell 9%, footwear prices fell 10%, vehicle insurance fell 6.2% and housing services costs fell 0.8%. Price rises in January included fuel (3.3%) and electricity (3.5%).

