search
Front > News

CPI down 0.2% in January as home prices also fall

new homes
15 Feb, 2017 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילAmiram Barkat

Home prices in Israel fell 1.2% in November and December, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

For the first time in years, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics has reported a fall in apartment prices. The Home Prices Index which was published this evening showed that home prices in November and December were 1.2% lower than in the preceding two months.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also published the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January. The CPI fell 0.2% and has risen just 0.1% over the past 12 months. In January clothing prices fell 9%, footwear prices fell 10%, vehicle insurance fell 6.2% and housing services costs fell 0.8%. Price rises in January included fuel (3.3%) and electricity (3.5%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016