CPI unchanged in Feb as home prices resume rise

15 Mar, 2017 18:50
Home prices in Israel rose 0.5% in December and January, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

Israel's apartment prices rose 0.5% in December and January, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This reverses the trend it reported last month when it found that home prices in November and December were 1.2% lower than in the preceding two months – the first such fall in years. The Central Bureau of Statistics has now revised that fall down further to 1.5%. However, overall home prices rose by 6.3% over the past 12 months. The price falls in November and December were influenced by the government fixed price buyers program. The Central Bureau of Statistics also published the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February. The CPI was unchanged and has risen just 0.4% over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

