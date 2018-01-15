CPI up 0.1% in Dec, 2017 inflation 0.4%

2017 ended with inflation of 0.4% after three successive years of negative inflation after the Central Bureau of Statistics reported this evening that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in December. Outstanding price rises last month included fashion and footwear (4.3%) and transport (0.6%). Outstanding price falls included fresh vegetables (6.4%), culture and entertainment (1.3%) and furniture and household equipment (1.1%).

At the same time the Central Bureau of Statistics reported that housing prices in Israel fell 0.3% in October-November and have risen 2.4% over the past 12 months. New home prices fell 0.6% in October-November.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 15, 2018

