CPI up 0.1% in September

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.1% in September. The reading is higher than market expectations, which had forecast a fall in prices. According to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics this evening, price inflation for the twelve months to the end of September is 0.1%, well below the government target range of 1%-3%.

There were notable rises in September in prices of fresh vegetables (7.9%), furniture and household equipment (0.5%), housing costs and education (0.4% each). There were notable falls in prices of entertainment and culture (1.5%), and clothing and footwear (0.7%).

The housing price index for July-August rose 0.2% in comparison with June-July. The housing price index is published separately from the CPI, and covers transactions in the preceding two months.

In the twelve months to the end of August, housing prices rose 4.2%.

