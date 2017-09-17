CPI up 0.3% in August

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in August. The reading is in line with market expectations. According to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Friday, price inflation for the year to date in Israel is 0.2%. For the twelve months to the end of August, the inflation reading is minus 0.1%.

There were notable rises in August in prices of fresh produce (5.4%) and culture and entertainment (1.8%).

There were notable falls in prices of clothing and footwear (3.6%), telecommunications (2.4%) and fresh fruit (1.6%).

The housing price index for June-July rose 0.4% in comparison with May-June. The housing price index is published separately from the CPI, and covers transactions in the preceding two months.

In the twelve months to the end of July, housing prices rose 4.4%, which compares with a 4.5% rise in the twelve months to the end of June.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017