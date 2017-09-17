search
Front > News

CPI up 0.3% in August

price gun photo: Tamar Matzafi
17 Sep, 2017 10:15
שלח תגובה במיילAmiram Barkat

The reading is in line with market expectations. Housing prices maintained their upward momentum. 

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in August. The reading is in line with market expectations. According to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Friday, price inflation for the year to date in Israel is 0.2%. For the twelve months to the end of August, the inflation reading is minus 0.1%.

There were notable rises in August in prices of fresh produce (5.4%) and culture and entertainment (1.8%).

There were notable falls in prices of clothing and footwear (3.6%), telecommunications (2.4%) and fresh fruit (1.6%).

The housing price index for June-July rose 0.4% in comparison with May-June. The housing price index is published separately from the CPI, and covers transactions in the preceding two months.

In the twelve months to the end of July, housing prices rose 4.4%, which compares with a 4.5% rise in the twelve months to the end of June.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
price gun photo: Tamar Matzafi
price gun photo: Tamar Matzafi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017