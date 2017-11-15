CPI up 0.3% in October, home prices still rising

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in October. According to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics this evening, price inflation for the twelve months to the end of September is 0.2%, while prices have risen 0.6% since the start of the year. Both figures are well below the government target range of 1%-3%.

There were notable rises in October in prices of clothing and footwear (6.1%) and fresh vegetables (3.2%). There were notable falls in prices of furniture and household equipment (0.6%).

The housing price index for August-September rose 0.4% in comparison with July-august. The housing price index is published separately from the CPI, and covers transactions in the preceding two months. In the twelve months to the end of August, housing prices rose 4.2%.

