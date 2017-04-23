search
Front > News

Car radar sensor co Arbe Robotics raises $2.5m

Arbe Robotics Photo: PR
23 Apr, 2017 12:55
שלח תגובה במיילEitan Baigel

The Israeli company's radar facilitates 4D imaging real-time mapping at distances up to 300 meters.

Israeli auto-tech startup Arbe Robotics, which is developing radar for autonomous vehicles that facilitates real-time mapping at distances up to 300 meters, has raised $2.5 million to pay for its development. The Tel Aviv based company's system uses 4D imaging technology that is based on radar, instead of cameras and sensors.

The main use of radar to date has been in the army and homeland security. Radar is capable of detecting objects at longer ranges, which will enable autonomous vehicles to travel faster. Image processing algorithms are complicated and require greater processing power, and therefore consume more energy than radar. Furthermore, visual conditions are far less of an obstacle for radar.

Founded in late 2015, Arbe Robotics is seeking to market its products mainly in Japan and the US.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Arbe Robotics Photo: PR
Arbe Robotics Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017