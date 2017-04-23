Car radar sensor co Arbe Robotics raises $2.5m

Israeli auto-tech startup Arbe Robotics, which is developing radar for autonomous vehicles that facilitates real-time mapping at distances up to 300 meters, has raised $2.5 million to pay for its development. The Tel Aviv based company's system uses 4D imaging technology that is based on radar, instead of cameras and sensors.

The main use of radar to date has been in the army and homeland security. Radar is capable of detecting objects at longer ranges, which will enable autonomous vehicles to travel faster. Image processing algorithms are complicated and require greater processing power, and therefore consume more energy than radar. Furthermore, visual conditions are far less of an obstacle for radar.

Founded in late 2015, Arbe Robotics is seeking to market its products mainly in Japan and the US.

