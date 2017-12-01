Car software fault detection co Aurora Labs raises $2.7m

Israeli car software fault detection company Aurora Labs has raised $2.7 million from Maniv Mobility, MizMaa Ventures, Expansion Venture Capital, and Trucks Venture Capital.

Founded in 2016, the Tel Aviv based company has developed a solution to proactively manage and significantly reduce the costs of multibillion-dollar software recalls in the automotive industry. The company is developing a self-healing platform for connected cars and is already running several live projects with major OEMs.

Aurora Labs cofounder and CEO Zohar Fox said, “We’re preventing countless software recalls by ushering in a new era of self-healing cars. We’re beyond the turning point - new cars are now shipped with highly sophisticated software, exposing them to numerous vulnerabilities such as software bugs and calibration issues. Dozens of lifesaving functions - from airbags to brakes to steering - rely on tens of millions of lines of code to operate, and malfunctions are inevitable. By revolutionizing the detection and resolution process, we’re helping the industry transition from expensive recalls to simple on-the-go updates that can even be executed when the vehicle is in motion.”

Aurora Labs monitors on-board vehicle software to detect anomalies before they lead to malfunctions in critical systems. By generating entirely new datasets for diagnostic purposes, Aurora Labs is able to proactively detect and repair software flaws in cars before they turn into malfunctions. Once identified, their platform helps providers dispatch first-of-its-kind, universal Delta Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for any vehicle system, by only replacing the functionality which needs to be repaired. The vendor and device agnostic solution removes the current barriers to adoption.

With the vast majority of new cars expected to be connected by 2020, manufacturers are faced with the complex problem of providing swift and efficient software maintenance for on-board devices and are increasingly focusing on OTA updates as the solution. Until now, the utilization of proprietary software was a major impediment for developers of OTA services, requiring a solution compatible with each individual provider’s software.

Aurora cofounder and COO Ori Lederman said, “We’re helping carmakers drive their businesses into the connected and autonomous era. The overwhelming majority of automotive recalls are now software-related, and manufacturers facing a surge in software recall costs can now save on their bottom line and reduce financial uncertainty while improving both driver service experience and loyalty. With instantaneous remote software updates, drivers can cut garage visit times from hours to minutes, or avoid them altogether.”

