Cautious optimism haredi parties will support budget

The Ministry of Finance expressed cautious optimism about signs of flexibility by haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties regarding their support for the state budget. Various compromises have been proposed about the military draft exemption laws demanded by the haredi parties. Among other things, it has been proposed that the new draft bills be approved by the inter-ministerial legislative committee at this stage, instead of the original demand for full passage of three readings in a single package as part of the state budget.

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon today said at the beginning of the meeting of the Kulanu faction at the Knesset, "Without a state budget, I have no public mandate for continuing as minister of finance." He said that the draft bill was complicated and weighty, and should be reached through dialogue and agreements with all the parties. Kahlon noted that the haredim themselves had called the budget socially oriented with no harsh measures. "Anyone who wants to drag the public into unnecessary elections and cares only about his personal interests and those of his or her sector bears sole responsibility for it. I therefore told the prime minister that if the budget law is not approved in the current Knesset session, we will withdraw from the government."

Kahlon met yesterday in his office with Deputy Minister of Health Yakov Litzman, but the meeting ended without results. Litzman told Kahlon that the decision by the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah (Council of Great Torah Sages) to demand inclusion of the military draft bill in the 2019 state budget is final. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance drew encouragement today from reports in the haredi media of some softening in positions and the messages issuing from the associates of the prime minister, who is currently visiting the US, that there will be no early elections. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance today continued its efforts to promote the budget bill and the Economic Arrangements Bill.

Among other things, the marathon discussion continued in the joint sub-committee of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee and Finance Committees for approval of the fiscal parts of the bill, which are scheduled for their second and third readings. Contacts continued between the local authorities and representatives of the Ministry of Finance with the aim of finding a compromise that will make it possible to transfer NIS 100-300 million from the Israel Airports Authority's surplus to the Lod municipality and communities near Ben Gurion Airport.

Under an agreement between the Ministry of Finance, and the Airports Authority, the state is to receive NIS 1.2 billion from the Airports Authority's surpluses, but Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri objected to this agreement, demanding that some of the money be transferred to local authorities near the airport.

Reforms and plans whose approval depends on the state budget include most parts of Kahlon's "family net" social plan, Ministry of Education Naftali Bennett's plan to shorten school vacations, the reform making it easier to switch accounts between different banks, measures facilitating personal imports, reducing regulations on imports of communications equipment, and measures for reducing political appointments in the local authorities.

