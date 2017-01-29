Cellcom, Nokia set up IoT innovation lab

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) and Nokia have announced the founding of a laboratory for Internet of Things (IoT) apps in Israel. The lab, to be set up in Beit Cellcom, will be used to test in-house apps before they are put into commercial use.

Cellcom CTO Ron Shvili says, "Narrow-band IoT is an extremely advanced technology for IoT apps; the standard for it was completed only a few months ago. We have just now finished setting up an innovative IoT lab together with Nokia. The lab will provide entrepreneurs and startups with early access to technology and a development environment in which they can create future solutions."

Cellcom VP marketing Yoni Sabag says, "The new lab will establish the Cellcom group's ability to implement innovative and advanced IoT solutions, and enable startups and companies to develop apps adapted to the advanced IoT network that is going to become common throughout the world."

Nokia Israel and Mediterranean basin head Aric Tal says, "We are very proud that Cellcom is among the first in the world to set up a laboratory with us. The first end-units of various manufacturers supporting the technology are slated to reach the market in 2017." According to Tal, the technology, based on a 4G cellular radio network, is designed to handle billions of IoT sensors simultaneously with great reliability and minimal consumption of data and network resources.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017