Cellcom offers quadruple package for NIS 249 monthly

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) CEO Nir Sztern is redrawing the borders of marketing proposals in the communications market. Cellcom is launching today Israel's first quadruple package, including television, Internet, cellular lines, and land lines, at an unprecedented price of NIS 249 a month.

The package includes three cellular lines, making the package one of the most worthwhile in Israel for a family. The new package does not invalidate the company's existing offers; it is in addition to them.

Sztern began the press conference with a review of television activity, and said that the number of channels on Cellcom TV was already approaching 50, while the volume of VOD content had tripled and the new HBO content had been added, to the satisfaction of Cellcom's customers. He mentioned the fact that Cellcom had launched the service on the Apple TV platform, which was a great success.

Sztern said that despite all the investment in content, the price had not risen, while other companies had raised their prices at every opportunity. Cellcom's basic package still costs NIS 99, and its triple package is priced at NIS 150. "Half a million people are now watching Cellcom TV, benefiting from the service and experiencing the content and technology, and with all due modesty, we are very proud of the result," he said.

Cellcom also launched three other offers together with its quadruple package. The first is the switching of Cellcom TV to smart television. Starting today and in the coming days, Cellcom's services will be accessible on LG, Samsung, Grundig, Sharp, Philips, and other screens. The service will be installed on the television, and the customer will not have to download the app.

Cellcom is also launching a cloud recording service. According to Sztern, it is no longer necessary to record on a converter. All the recordings are put on the cloud, meaning that all of Cellcom's current converters will record on the cloud, so that even smart television sets with no hard disk can record, and recording will be a built-in part of the service. This means that there is no limit on recordings, and every television set can record separately. The service also makes it possible to record on several television sets simultaneously, including on end-user equipment like smartphones.

Sztern also announced a television service on Android. The company launched an Xiaomi Android converter, and the customer can choose which converter he wants to receive. The addition of Android opens an entire world of possibilities, with the app going on Google Play in the coming days.

