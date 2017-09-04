Cellcom tv claims 150,000 subscribers

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) has announced to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that approximately 150,000 households have joined its Cellcom tv services. Cellcom CEO Nir Sztern gave the number at a conference in which he is participating, and since it is a material figure, the company decided to notify the stock exchange.

"Cellcom tv is creating genuine competition in the television market, and today announced 150,000 customers, representing a market share of 10%, making it the preferred television service among consumers, who are continuing to join up at a high rate," Sztern said.

RELATED ARTICLES Partner TV offers Netflix free for 6 months

At the half-year mark, Cellcom had 130,000 television subscribers, as reported in its second quarter financials. The figure released today means that the company has recruited a further 20,000 subscribers in two months.

Partner's entry into the television market has also accelerated the rate of customers joining Cellcom, as was expected, with more and more people leaving Hot and Yes and opting for cheaper television access.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017