search
Front > News

Ceva reports record revenue for fourth successive quarter

Gideon Wertheizer picture: Tamar Matzapi
1 Feb, 2017 20:16

CEO Gideon Wertheizer: 2016 was an extraordinary year for Ceva.

Signal processing IP company Ceva Inc. (Nasdaq:CEVA); LSE:CVA) reported revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $21.2 million in its financials released today, a 32% increase compared with $16.1 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 licensing and related revenue was $8.3 million, an increase of 3% compared with $8.0 million in the corresponding quarter. Royalty revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $12.9 million, an increase of 60% compared with $8 million in the corresponding quarter.

US GAAP-based net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 126% to $5.2 million, compared with $2.3 million reported for the same period in 2015. GAAP-based diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 118% to $0.24 from $0.11 a year previously.

Non-GAAP net profit and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $7.0 million and $0.32, respectively, representing a 98% and 88% increase, respectively, over the $3.6 million and $0.17 reported for the fourth quarter of 2015.

For 2016 as a whole, revenue was $72.7 million, an increase of 22% compared with $59.5 million reported for 2015. Royalty revenue for 2016 was $40.8 million, representing an increase of 49% compared with $27.4 million reported for 2015. Licensing and related revenue for 2016 was $31.9 million, which compares with $32.1 million for 2015.

US GAAP-based net profit and diluted net income per share for 2016 were $13.1 million and $0.61, respectively, an increase of 109% and 103%, respectively, compared with $6.3 million and $0.30, respectively reported for 2015.

Non-GAAP net profit and diluted earnings per share for 2016 were $20.4 million and $0.93, respectively, also representing an increase of 82% and 75%, respectively, over $11.2 million and $0.53 reported for 2015.

Ceva sees revenue of $20.5-21.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, which compares with $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The company expects a gross profit margin of 92% of sales. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter are forecast at $0.27-0.29, which compares with $0.17 in the first quarter of 2016.

Ceva CEO Gideon Wertheizer said, "Ceva had a strong fourth quarter, posting record revenues for the fourth quarter in succession. Licensing strength was underpinned by eight agreements for our imaging and vision technologies, further entrenching Ceva as a de-facto industry standard for intelligent vision processing. In royalties, we achieved record revenue and shipments driven by smartphones and Bluetooth-enabled devices. 2016 was an extraordinary year for Ceva where we exceeded our financial and strategic goals and delivered all-time high revenues."

Ceva CFO Yaniv Arieli added, "We are extremely proud of our financial performance in 2016. We delivered annual revenue growth of 22% and non-GAAP diluted EPS growth of 75% year-over-year. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet in 2016 with our cash balance, marketable securities and bank deposits growing annually by $17 million to reach $156 million at the end of the year, after buyback activity of $3.4 million and the final payments relating to the acquisition of RivieraWaves of $2.2 million."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Gideon Wertheizer picture: Tamar Matzapi
Gideon Wertheizer picture: Tamar Matzapi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016