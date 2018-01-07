Ceva unveils new AI processor

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Ceva Inc. (Nasdaq:CEVA); LSE:CVA) has unveiled NeuPro, which it describes as "a powerful and specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor family for deep learning inference at the edge." It is designed for edge device vendors looking to quickly take advantage of the significant possibilities that deep neural network technologies offer. NeuPro extends the use of AI beyond machine vision to new edge-based applications including natural language processing, real-time translation, authentication, workflow management, and many other learning-based applications.

Ceva says that this new family of dedicated AI processors offers a considerable step-up in performance, ranging from 2 Tera Ops Per Second (TOPS) for the entry-level processor to 12.5 TOPS for the most advanced configuration.

The NeuPro processor line extends the use of AI beyond machine vision to new edge-based applications including natural language processing, real-time translation, authentication, workflow management, and many other learning-based applications that make devices smarter and reduce human involvement.

Ilan Yona, vice president and general manager of the Vision Business Unit at CEVA, said, "It's abundantly clear that AI applications are trending toward processing at the edge, rather than relying on services from the cloud. The computational power required along with the low power constraints for edge processing, calls for specialized processors rather than using CPUs, GPUs or DSPs. We designed the NeuPro processors to reduce the high barriers-to-entry into the AI space in terms of both architecture and software. Our customers now have an optimized and cost-effective standard AI platform that can be utilized for a multitude of AI-based workloads and applications."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018