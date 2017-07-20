Chinese fund buys Camtek's PCB business

Israeli company Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE:CAMT) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Principle Capital, a Shanghai-based private-equity fund, to sell its PCB business for $35 million. $32 million will be paid in cash upon closing and up to $3 million more will be conditioned on the PCB business’s financial performance in 2018. The worldwide PCB organization is expected to remain intact, including the R&D operations, which are planned to continue operating from Israel with its Israeli personnel.

The definitive agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and indemnity obligations. Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and third-party approvals, the closing is expected during the third quarter of 2017. Following the closing Camtek, which is based in Migdal Ha'Emek in northern Israel, will cease to report the results of its PCB business. The PCB business will be included as discontinued operations in Camtek’s financial statements for the second quarter 2017 results and until the date of closing.

Camtek CEO Rafi Amit said, “This agreement is in line with our long-term strategy. Camtek will become a pure-play semiconductor inspection and metrology focused company, where we see many growth opportunities ahead. Our stronger balance sheet will also make it easier for us to explore synergetic acquisitions in our sector. Camtek as a semiconductor company will potentially present higher growth rates with improved gross margins.”

He added, “This agreement will enable Principle Capital to build a leading Asia based PCB inspection and metrology company, capitalizing on our well-positioned PCB unit. We believe Principle Capital will be able to take this business to the next level and accelerate its growth rates.”

Principle Capital CEO Lin-Lin Zhou said, "What we look for in every investment is a talented management team in a well-positioned business, where we can help accelerate growth. That is exactly what we have found at Camtek’s PCB business, a market leader with strong technology and great customer reputation. We are very excited about the business’ prospects and believe the deal is a win-win for all parties"

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 20, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017