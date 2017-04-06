search
Front > News

Chinese municipality Yibin to invest in Qoros auto venture

Idan Ofer in a Qoros
6 Apr, 2017 19:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Yibin will build a Qoros factory on its territory and invest in new energy ventures in the city in cooperation with Kenon and Chery.

After burning over $500 million on Chinese auto venture Qoros, Idan Ofer is bringing in a new partner. Kenon Holdings Ltd (TASE:KEN: NYSE: KEN-WI), controlled by Ofer, today notified the stock exchange that auto manufacturer Qoros, owned by Kenon and Chinese company Chery Automotive, had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the municipality of Yibin in Sichuan Province. Under the agreement, Yibin will build a new Qoros factory in its territory,together with joint investments in innovative energy ventures. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The Kenon share price rose 8.3% following the announcement.

Qoros's revenue has climbed 72% to $369 million over the past year, with a 70% increase in the number of cars sold, from 14,000 units in 2015 to 24,000 in 2016. At the same time, its net loss on the year fell 24% to $279 million.

As of the end of 2016, Kenon had $102 million in cash, designated mainly for continued support of Qoros. Kenon recently signed a revision of the agreement for holding Qoros, under which it agreed to inject $114 million more into Qoros in two installments in order to release a $125 guarantee it gave to Chery, which owns the rest of Qoros.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Idan Ofer in a Qoros
Idan Ofer in a Qoros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017