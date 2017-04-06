Chinese municipality Yibin to invest in Qoros auto venture

After burning over $500 million on Chinese auto venture Qoros, Idan Ofer is bringing in a new partner. Kenon Holdings Ltd (TASE:KEN: NYSE: KEN-WI), controlled by Ofer, today notified the stock exchange that auto manufacturer Qoros, owned by Kenon and Chinese company Chery Automotive, had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the municipality of Yibin in Sichuan Province. Under the agreement, Yibin will build a new Qoros factory in its territory,together with joint investments in innovative energy ventures. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The Kenon share price rose 8.3% following the announcement.

Qoros's revenue has climbed 72% to $369 million over the past year, with a 70% increase in the number of cars sold, from 14,000 units in 2015 to 24,000 in 2016. At the same time, its net loss on the year fell 24% to $279 million.

As of the end of 2016, Kenon had $102 million in cash, designated mainly for continued support of Qoros. Kenon recently signed a revision of the agreement for holding Qoros, under which it agreed to inject $114 million more into Qoros in two installments in order to release a $125 guarantee it gave to Chery, which owns the rest of Qoros.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017