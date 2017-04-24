Chinese workers won't build over Green Line

The Cabinet yesterday approved the bilateral agreement with the Chinese government to bring 20,000 construction workers to Israel, with 6,000 of them due to arrive in the coming few months. Approval of the agreement had been held up for 18 months because some cabinet ministers objected to the Chinese government's demand that the construction workers would not be employed over the Green Line.

As part of a compromise reached and approved by the Cabinet, there will be no mention of settlements or any other clear geographical definition in the agreement with the Chinese government. Instead there will be a list of places where the construction workers can be employed.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin asked for clarifications why the Chinese workers would not be employed over the Green Line. A representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it was for security reasons rather than a matter of policy.

