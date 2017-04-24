search
Chinese workers won't build over Green Line

Chinese worker in Israel photo: Eyal Yitzhar
24 Apr, 2017 14:24
The Foreign Ministry says the 20,000 construction workers will not work over the Green Line for security rather than policy reasons.

The Cabinet yesterday approved the bilateral agreement with the Chinese government to bring 20,000 construction workers to Israel, with 6,000 of them due to arrive in the coming few months. Approval of the agreement had been held up for 18 months because some cabinet ministers objected to the Chinese government's demand that the construction workers would not be employed over the Green Line.

As part of a compromise reached and approved by the Cabinet, there will be no mention of settlements or any other clear geographical definition in the agreement with the Chinese government. Instead there will be a list of places where the construction workers can be employed.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin asked for clarifications why the Chinese workers would not be employed over the Green Line. A representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it was for security reasons rather than a matter of policy.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

