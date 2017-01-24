search
Front > News

Cisco CEO to visit Israel this month

Cisco
24 Jan, 2017 17:10
שלח תגובה במיילShira Karpick Sapir

Chuck Robbins will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Cisco's operations in Israel.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) CEO Chuck Robbins is to visit Israel for the first time this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Cisco Israel's operations. Robbins will be making his first visit to Israel since becoming CEO in 2015. He will spend three days in Israel at the end of January and will meet with senior politicians including President Ruben Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.

He will also meet senior members of the business community including startup entrepreneurs and attend special 20th anniversary Cisco Israel celebrations. During his visit, Robbins will stress digital cooperation with leading companies in Israel's economy. He will also address the annual Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv and present Cisco's annual cyber security report due to be published on the same day.

In his meeting with Netanyahu, Robbins will discuss digital services for citizens and training employees for Israel's high-tech market. In his meeting with Rivlin, he will discuss integrating minorities and disadvantaged populations into Israel's high-tech industry.

Cisco Israel general manager Oren Sagi said, "We are happy and proud to host Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and we will celebrate together with his 20 years of business, technological and social partnership. Cisco continues to lead the digital revolution and sees itself as the relevant partner for the digital journey that ever organization is currently undergoing - countries, cities, companies and startups. We see Israel as a market with very great importance, which is leading the world in entrepreneurship and innovation, making Israel one of the most important centers for Cisco for the past 20 years. In Israel, Cisco's development center has more than 1,500 employees making it one of Cisco's most important development centers in the world."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016