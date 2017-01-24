Cisco CEO to visit Israel this month

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) CEO Chuck Robbins is to visit Israel for the first time this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Cisco Israel's operations. Robbins will be making his first visit to Israel since becoming CEO in 2015. He will spend three days in Israel at the end of January and will meet with senior politicians including President Ruben Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.

He will also meet senior members of the business community including startup entrepreneurs and attend special 20th anniversary Cisco Israel celebrations. During his visit, Robbins will stress digital cooperation with leading companies in Israel's economy. He will also address the annual Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv and present Cisco's annual cyber security report due to be published on the same day.

In his meeting with Netanyahu, Robbins will discuss digital services for citizens and training employees for Israel's high-tech market. In his meeting with Rivlin, he will discuss integrating minorities and disadvantaged populations into Israel's high-tech industry.

Cisco Israel general manager Oren Sagi said, "We are happy and proud to host Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and we will celebrate together with his 20 years of business, technological and social partnership. Cisco continues to lead the digital revolution and sees itself as the relevant partner for the digital journey that ever organization is currently undergoing - countries, cities, companies and startups. We see Israel as a market with very great importance, which is leading the world in entrepreneurship and innovation, making Israel one of the most important centers for Cisco for the past 20 years. In Israel, Cisco's development center has more than 1,500 employees making it one of Cisco's most important development centers in the world."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017