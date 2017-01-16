Cisco wins IDF servers deal

Cisco Systems will supply several hundred million shekels worth of servers to the IDF and the Ministry of Defense in the coming years, the Ministry of Defense today reported. The agreement is for three years, with a two-year extension option. The Ministry of Defense did not disclose the full volume of the deal.

Over the period of the agreement, Cisco is due to supply installment and support services for the systems through Israeli company Bynet, which is responsible for the project's integration on Cisco's behalf.

In recent months, a Ministry of Defense procurement delegation in the US led an international tender to select a supplier for the new IDF and Ministry of Defense servers. The delegation contacted leading global technology companies. The Ministry of Defense said today that the Cisco bid had been selected because it was substantially lower than the bids by other companies in the sector. The Ministry of Defense added that this bid was also lower than its current costs in this area.

Ministry of Defense Procurement and Production Directorate senior deputy for intelligence and telecommunications Eliezer Hasson said, "The tender results constitute a saving of tens of millions of shekels for the Ministry of Defense." Cisco Israel general manager Oren Sagi said, "The systems chosen in the tender ensure operational continuity and technological superiority in the long term."

