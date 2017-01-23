search
Clal Biotech appoints Julian Adams president

Julian Adams Photo: Globes correspondent
23 Jan, 2017 17:14
Highly experienced in drug discovery and development, Dr. Julian Adams headed the Velcade program.

Israeli life sciences investment company Clal Biotechnology Industries Ltd. (TASE: CBI) today announced the appointment of Julian Adams Ph.D. as president and chief science officer.

Dr. Adams has more than 30 years of experience in drug discovery and development with a strong focus on oncology. Until recently, he served as Infinity Pharmaceuticals president R&D. Prior to joining Infinity, Dr. Adams was SVP drug discovery and development at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where he headed multiple global drug discovery programs, including the Velcade® (bortezomib) program. Dr. Adams also held senior positions in R&D at LeukoSite (acquired by Millennium) and at ProScript, as well as in Boehringer Ingelheim, where he was credited with the discovery of Viramune® (nevirapine) for HIV.

CBI chairman Avi Fischer said, “Dr. Adams' coming on board crowns our efforts to upgrade both CBI's management and that of its portfolio companies. Julian brings to CBI unparalleled depth of knowledge in pharmaceutical R&D that will enhance and expand our operational and strategic capabilities. His vast experience in drug development is a huge asset and we are confident that Julian will play a major role in CBI's success in the years to come".

Dr. Adams has won many awards, holds 40+ patents and has authored more than 100 papers and book chapters in peer-reviewed journals. He earned a B.S. from McGill University and a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also received a Doctor of Science, honoris causa, from McGill University in 2012.

Dr. Adams said, “CBI’s portfolio is diverse and covers therapeutic indications in areas of unmet medical need. While several of CBI’s holdings are in the cutting-edge field of immuno-oncology, its portfolio companies are also engaged in medical breakthroughs in key areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular medicine, wound healing, and stem cell therapy. I’m delighted to join a life science company with such an innovative pipeline, and I look forward to advancing many new medicines for patients while creating exceptional value for CBI’s shareholders."

