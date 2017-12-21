Clal Insurance to invest $300m in Alony Hetz US unit Carr

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLIS) is investing $300 million in a convertible bond of US real estate company Carr Properties Corporation, which controlled by Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) and JP Morgan. Less than two weeks after Alony Hetz reported the negotiations between the parties, it reported today that a binding agreement had been signed, under which Clal Insurance will transfer to Carr the investment amount ((NIS 1.06 billion) at the beginning of January 2018.

In the framework of the agreement, a convertible bond of Carr will be issued to Clal Insurance. Conversion of the bond to equity will take place by August 2018, with the conversion option, that will give Clal Insurance 13.65% of Carr, being available to both sides. After conversion, Alony Hetz's holding in Carr will fall to 44%, and that of JP Morgan will be 34%.

Alony Hetz first invested in Carr in August 2013. Its total investment in the US company is $700 million, after it announced earlier this month that it would invest close to $70 million in an investment round held by Carr. The investment is recorded on its books at $900 million.

Carr owns 16 income producing properties in the Washington DC metropolitan area, with an occupancy rate of 90% by about 300 tenants, and it has four further projects in development, with a budgeted construction cost of $1.4 billion. The deal with Clal Insurance will bring its shareholders' equity to some $2.2 billion.

