Clal Insurance workers end strike

After twenty-four hours of all-out strike action at Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLIS), this morning the workers committee announced that it had reached understandings with the management and that the strike was over.

RELATED ARTICLES Clal Insurance labor sanctions escalate

Among other points agreed between the sides was that the minimum wage for monthly paid employees at the company would rise to NIS 6,000 from April 1, and that help-desk workers' pay would rise to NIS 30 hourly in their first year of employment, plus commissions averaging NIS 500 per employee.

After a year, help-desk workers will switch to being employed at a monthly salary of NIS 6,000 plus commissions averaging NIS 600 per employee. Employees of 10-20 years standing will be paid a minimum of NIS 7,000 monthly, and for those of 21-30 years standing the minimum will be NIS 8,000, rising to NIS 8,500 from 30 years onwards.

Agreement was also reached on postponing tenure for new employees and performance improvement measures.

The workers committee agreed to freeze all industrial action and to avoid disruptions until June 15. The sides undertook to continue talks intensively in order to reach a comprehensive collective agreement as soon as possible.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017