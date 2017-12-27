Clew Medical launches AI analytics platform

Israeli AI analytics company Clew Medical has launched its AI predictive-analytics platform to prevent life threatening complications in all care settings, using real-time data and machine learning technology.

Based in Netanya and founded by CEO Gal Salomon the company was formerly called Intensix. Already proven in the ICU, CLEW’s platform provides medical staff and healthcare administrators with actionable clinical, operational and financial insights to streamline medical care. The company has raised $10.5 million to date including $8.3 million earlier this year from Pitango Venture Capital, Rhoen Klinikum and Agate and a further $2.2 million in the past few weeks, and is now looking to raise $20 million in the next few months.

The average digital footprint of a patient includes 300 unique data elements, some of which are measured every few milliseconds. The amount of data is too overwhelming to analyze in the time that critical decisions need to be made by medical professionals. Using patients’ digital footprint, CLEW’s centralized AI platform offers healthcare providers with predictive insights for the health conditions of all admitted patients in different departments, including:

Salomon said, "More and more we’re seeing hospitals around the world adapting to the digital age of medical technology, and we’d like to make this digital transformation in healthcare as efficient as possible by leveraging data that’s already available to us. With our advanced clinical ICU-tested algorithms that customizes physiological models and predicts patients deterioration before it happens, our goal is to bring hospitals into the future of medical care, and redefine healthcare delivery.”

