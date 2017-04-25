Cloud security solutions co Twistlock raises $17m

Israeli cloud container security solutions developer Twistlock today announced that it has raised $17 million in Series B funding, led by Polaris Partners and with the participation of existing investors YL Ventures, TenEleven and Rally Ventures. Brendan Hannigan of Polaris has joined the Twistlock Board of Directors as Chairman. The company, which raised $10 million last year, has raised $30 million to date, including the latest financing.

Twistlock, which was founded in 2015 by CEO Ben Bernstein and VP R&D Dima Stopel, has headquarters in San Francisco and its development office in Herzliya.

Hannigan said, “As containers gain mainstream momentum and cloud-native applications surge, practices such as DevOps culture, continuous delivery, cloud development and containerization require a reinvention of Security. Twistlock has leapt to the leadership of container security by delivering rapid innovation and customer growth and is spearheading new ways to secure applications which address persistent flaws in old security solutions that have haunted customers for years."

Announced earlier this month, the release of Twistlock 2.0 brings enhanced visibility and compliance to containerized environments and was built to handle even the most stringent of enterprise security requirements. Twistlock's unique approach to application security uses machine learning to automatically create and enforce security models, giving developers the agility they need to deliver software in the modern world.

Twistlock’s Series B funding continues strong momentum for the company overall. Twistlock has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth, seeing over 300% growth in its customer base and expanding its operations globally during early 2017. The company opened its Portland, OR office in Q4 2016, which has experienced more than 200% growth in the first few months of 2017 as the company continues to scale with offices in New York, Portland, as well as San Francisco and Herzylia. In addition to this global expansion, Twistlock continues to demonstrate its commitment to industry leadership by collaborating with industry partners and NIST on developing recommendations for container security.

Bernstein said, “We are pleased to bring Polaris and Brendan’s expertise into the fold, especially given his track record of leadership success both in the security startup scene as well as significantly scaling the security practice at IBM. This investment and associated partnership with all participants in the round provides us with instrumental support as we continue to innovate and scale to the next level.”

